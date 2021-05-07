Lindsey Graham to bail out Georgia Republicans who passed 'Jim Crow 2.0' voter suppression bill
Fox News screengrab.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced on Fox News that he would be donating $75,000 to the Georgia Republican Party.

"That's what happened two days ago when I was in Georgia speaking to the annual Republican Party fundraising dinner for the Republican Party of Georgia," Graham said.

"Eighteen corporations who gave money last year decided not to give a dime this year," he complained. "Only one corporation in Georgia helped the Republican Party, Georgia Power."

"They lost $150,000 cause corporations in Georgia have been intimidated by this idea of Jim Crow 2.0. So I'm going to give $75,000 from my campaign to the Georgia Republican Party," he said.