Georgian premier marks 15-year anniversary of brief war with Russia
Irakli Garibashvili, Prime Minister of Georgia, speaks at a press conference after his meeting with Chancellor Scholz at the Federal Chancellery. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili commemorated on Tuesday the victims of a brief war with Russia 15 years ago and lamented the loss of the breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. "This was a terrible tragedy," Garibashvili said on the anniversary of the start of the South Caucasus war, which lasted from August 8 to 12, 2008. He said 400 Georgians were killed and more than 2,000 injured. To this day, Moscow supports the breakaway Georgian regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia and has stationed Russian troops in the region. Garibashvili said that the Black Sea republic was sti...