'More reasons not to work': Geraldo Rivera slams $5 million-per-person slavery reparations proposal
Fox News/screen grab

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera blasted a San Francisco proposal that would pay out up to $5 million per person as reparations for slavery.

Each qualifying Black resident in the city would be given $5 million and other benefits under a new proposed plan.

But Rivera suggested that the money would make poor people lazy.

"I've been campaigning against [reparations] for many years," he explained to Fox News host Bill Hemmer on Wednesday. "It is a terrible idea. The last thing people who are impoverished need is more reasons not to work."

Watch the video clip below from Fox News.

2020 Election Media SmartNews Video