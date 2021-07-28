WATCH: Fox News' Geraldo makes profane threat to Greg Gutfeld in angry fight over vaccines

Geraldo Rivera on Fox & Friends - screencap
Fox News' Geraldo Rivera on Wednesday profanely warned host Greg Gutfeld to stay away from his grandchildren if he hadn't been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
Gutfeld accused Rivera of calling anti-vaxxers mean names, which he said would do little to persuade them to get vaccinated against the deadly virus that has killed more than 600,000 Americans.
"Too bad!" Rivera shot back. "You come to my grandchildren's house and you're not vaccinated, I'm going to kick your ass!"
Watch the video below.
