Fox News viewers melt down after Geraldo uncorks angry rant against 'selfish' unvaccinated Americans

Geraldo Rivera (Fox News)
Fox News' Geraldo Rivera angered his network's viewers on Tuesday when he went on an angry rant against Americans who refuse to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
While appearing on Fox News' "The Five," Rivera slammed Americans who are buying into lies about the vaccines and are helping to keep the pandemic going.
He then proposed that people who refuse vaccines be barred from restaurants, colleges, and other public spaces.
"If you're unvaccinated... you're an arrogant, selfish SOB," Rivera fumed.
This rant did not go over well with many Fox News viewers, however, who responded with frequently profane tweets.
