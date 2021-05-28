Florida officer fired for 7th time: ‘I hate when I’m portrayed as a dirty cop’

A Florida man with a notorious career in law enforcement was fired for the seventh time.

"The City of Opa-Locka terminated the employment of Sgt. German Bosque this week after an internal review found he 'engaged a subordinate officer to create a false police report and failed to secure a firearm at a crime scene' last October, City Manager John Pate told The Daily Beast. After the officer discovered the gun was missing—and replaced it with a phony plastic version—Bosque was caught on a body-camera yelling at his subordinate, who appeared to have failed to secure the scene, before coaching him on how to conceal the truth," The Daily Beast reported Friday.

"The firing marks the seventh time Bosque, once dubbed "Florida's Worst Cop," has been fired during his 28-year career at the Opa-Locka Police Department—with alleged violations ranging from excessive force, stealing from suspects, and misuse of police firearms. He has also been arrested and cleared three times," The Beast reported. "The countless misconduct claims have earned Bosque state-wide attention, including a 2011 exposé by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune that stated his personnel file was more like 'a rap sheet than a résumé.' The bombshell report detailed more than 40 internal-affairs complaints against the sergeant—noting that 16 were for excessive force or battery. Most recently, Bosque was found guilty of false imprisonment and witness-tampering in 2014 after he allegedly illegally handcuffed a man trying to file a complaint against him. While he was sentenced to 364 days in jail, he did not serve any time."

Bosque spoke to the Miami Herald about his termination — and vowed he would be reinstated once again.

"I've lost count. I don't know if it was the seventh or eighth time," Bosque told the newspaper. "It's a wrongful termination. Again, I'll be getting my job back again."

"It's sad because I love policing," Bosque said. "I don't like corrupt cops. I hate when I'm portrayed as a dirty cop who slipped through the cracks."