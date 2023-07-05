Germany's far-right AfD has 34% support in Thuringia, poll shows
AfD delegates at a state party conference in Hesse. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is backed by 34% of voters in the east German state of Thuringia, far ahead of any other single party, according to a poll released on Wednesday by public broadcaster MDR. Swen Pförtner/dpa

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is backed by 34% of voters in the east German state of Thuringia, far ahead of any other single party, according to a poll released on Wednesday by public broadcaster MDR. The survey, conducted for the broadcaster by Infratest dimap, comes amid intense political debate in Germany about the rise of the far-right. The anti-immigration AfD won its first election for district administrator in the state in late June, when Robert Sesselmann was elected in Sonneberg in southern Thuringia. That was followed on Sunday by a first-time victory in winning ...