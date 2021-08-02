‘Get on board or move along’: Chicago bars, restaurants start serving vaccinated only, requiring masks amid COVID-19 burst

The editorial board explained how Wells had been exposed by the Midwest Youth Liberation Front for seeking to establish a "white nationalism and or a pro-Western Christian theocracy with a protected white majority status. Whichever one is more obtainable."

The newspaper noted Wells had been visited by the FBI for his connections to the Proud Boys on January 5th — one day before the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Former U.S. attorney for Kansas, Barry Grissom, urged voters to remain vigilant.

"In this era of half-truths and lies that weaken our institutions of government that, for years, were respected, we take comments from white supremacists and people who are on the fringe and we just now kind of shrug our shoulders like it's no big deal. That, to me, is a cancer on our society," Grissom said.

The newspaper also debunked Wells' efforts to deny being a white supremacist.

"No, if you involve yourself in white supremacist groups and talk about forming a country of 'white nationalism and or a pro-Western Christian theocracy,' then perhaps some get that impression of you," the newspaper explained. "It's the same impression the nation may get of Haven USD 312 if he somehow wins on Tuesday."

Here is a sample of the party platform Wells shared in the MNP chat. Wells believes people that can't speak English should be deported out of the country. Wells thinks Muslims shouldn't be allowed into the country and that gays should be kicked out of the military. pic.twitter.com/HEltaC3zwq

