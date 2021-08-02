‘Get on board or move along’: Chicago bars, restaurants start serving vaccinated only, requiring masks amid COVID-19 burst

A sign at the entrance to Four Moon Tavern in Chicago notifies customers that face masks are required for entry and proof of COVID vaccination is required for anyone who wants to sit at the bar on July 29, 2021. - Terrence Antonio James/TNS
For six weeks, it was just like old times at Four Moon Tavern in Chicago's Roscoe Village neighborhood. No masks. Few worries. Little of the preoccupation that has hung over the last 1½ years of pandemic living. But last week, a vaccinated staff member at the bar tested positive for COVID-19. Four Moon co-owner Robbie Lane didn’t hesitate over what to do next: she closed Four Moon for two days and reopened Thursday with a renewed mask mandate and a requirement that anyone sitting at the bar show proof of vaccination. Lane said she is still weighing whether to make the entire bar open only to v...