Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison

The former girlfriend and alleged accomplice to billionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has been sentenced to 20 years in prison this Tuesday, according to reports.
Ghislaine Maxwell was also ordered to pay a $750,000 fine. Maxwell, 60, was found guilty in December of recruiting, enticing and transporting minors to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein.
"To you, all the victims ... I am sorry for the pain that you experienced," Maxwell said after listening to numerous victims who gave victim impact statements. "It is my sincerest wish to all those in this courtroom and to all those outside this courtroom that this day brings a terrible chapter to the end, to an end. And to those of you who spoke here today and those of you who did not, may this day help you travel from darkness into the light."
Prosecutors said Epstein, who committed suicide in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial, sexually abused children for more than a decade, and relied on the assistance of Maxwell for assistance.
