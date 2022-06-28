Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison

He went on to talk about former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson putting her life at risk. At least three people familiar with the investigation told the Washington Post that the reason for the secrecy "is in part due to credible security threats to a witness."

"This was a true conspiracy from beginning to end," he explained. "To weaponize the crowd — to incite them — to send them like a bullet towards the Capitol. He knew that they were armed. He knew that they were dangerous and that he was going to try and lead that insurrection from the front had it not been for the Secret Service stopping him. Like a lot of insurrection leaders, he knew his insurgents and knew how to motivate them."

He noted that while serving in Iraq they would see mobs getting whipped up and that insurgents would use the mobs. In this case, Gallego explained, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers were the insurrectionists.

The fact that the White House was talking about the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers days ahead of the attack made the congressman think, "there's no way there's this many coincidences in life. The fact that the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, they all showed up, they had weaponry that they had to stick outside the magnetometers, the fact that he knew that they weren't dangerous [to him] — we don't even know where Roger Stone is involved in all of this — the fact that he was trying to get to the Capitol to try and lead them into the Capitol tells you that this president had insurrection on his mind, was try to interfere with Congress duty to certify the election."

"The question is, what happens next and where is Merrick Garland in all of this?" Gallego added.