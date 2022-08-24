Ghislaine Maxwell sued for $878,000 — by her own attorneys: report

Disgraced former British socialite and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell is being sued by her own attorneys as she seeks to appeal her case while being incarcerated inside Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tallahassee in Florida.
"This week, Ghislaine Maxwell’s Colorado-based legal team filed a lawsuit against her, her brother, and her former secret husband over $878,302 in unpaid bills," The Daily Beast reported.
Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in Epstein's sex trafficking scheme.
"The complaint, filed by Haddon, Morgan and Foreman, P.C. (HMF) in Denver District Court, claims that Maxwell’s former beau Scott Borgerson worked to 'shelter' millions of her assets from creditors," The Beast reported. "Meanwhile, her brother Kevin Maxwell is accused of falsely assuring the firm that “he was on the verge of obtaining financing” on his sister’s properties that would cover trial costs."
The firm claimed Kevin Maxell claimed he had wired funds to the firm.
“All of these representations were knowingly false,” the lawsuit alleges. “HMF never received any payment.”
Read the full report.