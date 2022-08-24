Ghislaine Maxwell sued for $878,000 — by her own attorneys: report

Trump claimed that his executive privilege still applied, despite him no longer being the President of the United States. He also claimed that he had a standing order to declassify documents. Trump also claimed that many documents were taken by mistake due to frenzied packing at the White House.

Wallace asked Strzok about the national security implications involved with classified documents being taken and moved around Mar-a-Lago.

"Well, Nicolle, there are huge national security implications to what the material — what happened to it and how it was handled," he replied. "I mean everything from the moment it was boxed up, the questions of who was boxing it up, what moving company was used and then certainly when it landed at Mar-a-Lago, all the different things about who might have had access to the room."

He continued by speculating who may have had access to the classified documents. "There's some indication that a variety of people were coming and going into the room, but who else might of had access to that outside the of time that CCTV footage was available? Did other guests have access? Did an electrician have access? Did a cleaning staff person have access?"

Strzok, who was fired after his anti-Trump text messages were revealed, also cited the lack of a visitor log at Mar-a-Lago as a national security issue. "All of these questions and particularly in light of the fact that there's some reporting that there doesn't seem to be a visitor log at Mar-a-Lago lays out a very real question about who — particularly if you're a Russian intelligence agent or a Chinese intelligence officer trying to recruit somebody in and around at Mar-a-Lago, certainly a place like a former president's residence is of extraordinary intelligence collection interest."

He went on to question if Trump still had classified documents in his possession and speculated that Trump may have wanted to keep the document because he wanted to show them of because he thought they were "neat" and said he had the mentality of a 7-year-old kid. Strzok also said Trump may have wanted to keep the documents for future business dealings.