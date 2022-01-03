Ghislaine Maxwell Got Dumped Over the Phone in Jail
Ghislaine Maxwell at the 4th Annual WIE Symposium in 2013 in New York City. - Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images/New York Daily News/TNS

By Kayla Kibbe : No matter how bad your 2021 was, it’s probably safe to say Ghislaine Maxwell had a worse one. Jeffrey Epstein’s literal partner in crime spent the year in prison under conditions she complained about frequently, was convicted of five counts related to sex trafficking underage girls, and, on top of it all, got dumped over the phone by her husband. A friend of Maxwell’s told the Daily Mail that the convicted sex trafficker’s secretive marriage to tech entrepreneur Scott Borgerson ended over the phone while Maxwell was behind bars at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Accor...