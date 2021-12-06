Ghislaine Maxwell outsourced sex acts for Jeffrey Epstein, jury hears
Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffery Epstein (AFP)

NEW YORK — Ghislaine Maxwell spoke in a baby voice and outsourced sex acts for her boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein because she couldn’t keep up with his all-consuming libido, an anonymous witness told a jury on Monday at the British socialite’s trial. “She said he needed to have sex about three times a day,” the witness, who testified under the pseudonym “Kate,” told jurors in Manhattan federal court. The witness remembered how Maxwell once asked “if I knew anybody who would come and give Jeffrey a blow job because it was a lot for her.” Now 44, Kate said she was 17 when she first met Maxwell in Par...