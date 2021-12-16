Ghislaine Maxwell will not testify in her trial because she's 'too fragile': lawyers
Ghislaine Maxwell (Photo: via Wikipedia)

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former partner of Jeffrey Epstein, does not intend to testify in her trial, the Miami Herald reported Thursday.

According to a report from Britain’s Telegraph, Maxwell's lawyers announced that she is "too fragile."

The lawyers did say that they intend to call three of the accusers' attorneys witnesses, said the Herald. The report said that Maxwell's legal team believes that they pressured the clients to testify against Maxwell when it's really for the Epstein case. The motivation they say is that they would get a bigger payout.

For the past several weeks of the trial, Maxwell has engaged with her attorneys during the trial, whispering among the group.

Maxwell's family filed a request with the United Nations this weekend alleging that her treatment in jail is unacceptable and "inhumane."

Read the full report at the Miami Herald.

