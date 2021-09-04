Ghislaine Maxwell judge issues order paving the way for prosecutors to reveal unnamed co-conspirators: report

The sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is expected to include the naming of alleged co-conspirators by prosecutors, according to a new report.
In 2020, Maxwell was charged with enticing a minor to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy, and perjury.
"The federal judge overseeing the Ghislaine Maxwell trial orders prosecutors to disclose to the defense unnamed co-conspirators they intend to introduce at trial, consistent with case precedent in other courts," NBC News correspondent Tom Winter reported Friday evening.
"Unless the defense discloses those names in pre-trial motions, it is unlikely those names become public prior to trial if / when prosecutors disclose the names. But, it's a clear signal some people who haven't been charged but allegedly conspired with Maxwell will be named," he explained.
Opening statements in the trial are scheduled for November 29th.
