Entire election staff of Texas county resigns after death threats and stalking
Fulton County election workers. (Photo credit: GBP News)

On Tuesday, the Houston Chronicle reported that the entire election administration office of Gillespie County, Texas has resigned — following threats and stalking.

"The elections administrator in Gillespie County, which includes Fredericksburg, is stepping down Tuesday over death threats, stalking and understaffing that followed the 2020 election, according to the Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post," wrote Megan Rodriguez, originally for the San Antonio Express-News. “'I’m understaffed and underpaid and I’ve been asking for help for a while, and at some point, you just have to take care of yourself,' Anissa Herrera told the Standard-Radio Post. But Herrera is not the only person to step down from the county’s elections department. Gillespie County Judge Mark Stroeher told the Standard-Radio Post that the entire staff resigned for similar reasons, leaving the county in a dire situation for the upcoming November election."

The original report that Herrera would resign came out last week; today was her last day.

Herrera did not elaborate on the specific content of the threats, but said they began in 2020 — the year former President Donald Trump started pushing conspiracy theories about mail-in voting and baselessly claiming the election would be stolen.

"Herrera told the Standard-Radio Post that she ... has been threatened and stalked and called out on social media after the 2020 election," said the report. "She told the paper that she reached out to the county attorney who suggested she forward the issue to the Fredericksburg Police Department and the county sheriff’s office."

Gillespie County ultimately voted for former President Donald Trump by 59 points, with President Joe Biden receiving barely 20 percent.

Although Trump ultimately carried the state of Texas by about 6 points, this was one of the worst showings for a Republican in decades. The legislature swiftly moved to enact controversial new voting restrictions, eliminating drive-through and 24-hour voting which had been enacted in the Democratic stronghold of Harris County, and adding new restrictions and fraud penalties to the state's already burdensome vote-by-mail process.

