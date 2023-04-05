MAGA TV host warns of 'massive assassinations' and 'death camps' after Trump arrest
Real America's Voice/screen grab

MAGA TV host Dr. Gina Loudon contrasted former President Donald Trump's arrest to historic atrocities committed by Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin.

During a Wednesday interview with Christian book author William J. Federer, the host opined on the aftermath of Trump's arraignment.

"We're seeing how the electorate has responded, even many of Donald Trump's foes have responded, it just calls to my mind the scripture that says, all things work together for the good of those who love God and live according to his precepts," Loudon said. "And it really does seem like God absolutely is using some of this, not just to shine the light on truth, but also to really increase good in our culture and maybe even to increase our commitment to activism in his name."

"That's what I want to ask you," she pivoted. "I want to ask you about, none of us look back at what happened in Russia or in Mexico or in especially more recent history with Hitler, Stalin, Mao — most of us don't look back at that and think, 'Oh, I would have sat idly by while there were death camps. Oh, I would have stood by while they took their guns.'"

At one point, Loudon called recent events "too upsetting."

"If we are truly staring down the barrel at massive assassinations like you're talking about," she told Federer, "and I don't doubt it for one second. In fact, I would put COVID in that category and a lot of other things that have happened in Afghanistan, and that list goes on. These assassinations might be more veiled, but they're happening every day."

"Death camps might not be a thing that we are looking at in America, but death camps are happening every single day," she warned.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

SmartNews Trump Indictment Video