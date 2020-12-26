Gingerbread monolith appears in San Francisco

Metal monoliths became part of the 2020 mystery when one was discovered in a Utah national park after being there for more than five years. Federal land management staff removed it, but one was discovered after in Romania.

But a San Franciscan brought the monolith to the holidays when one was discovered erected made of gingerbread at sunrise Christmas morning.

Anand Sharma, the founder of Gyroscope App, tweeted photos and videos of the gingerbread structure as it appeared in the crisp city air. He said that it smelled amazing.

No one has claimed credit for the monolith and there aren't specifics on the height, but Twitter has already responded to Sharma with suggestions that it was aliens or Santa himself.

See the photos and video below:





There was also a rainbow 🌈 pic.twitter.com/i7GHHGGhQM

— Anand Sharma (@aprilzero) December 25, 2020



