‘Ginned up white grievance’: Charlie Kirk and Sean Spicer slammed for outrage over Super Bowl halftime show
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg Super Bowl Halftime Show (Screen Grab)

Right-wing outrage was in full force Sunday night as conservatives slammed the NFL for its Super Bowl halftime show featuring Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Anderson .Paak, and Eminem – who took a knee.

"The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy. This halftime show should not be allowed on television," tweeted Charlie Kirk, founder and head of Turning Point USA, a far right-wing advocacy group that pals around with white supremacists.

In fact, the Southern Poverty Law Center back in 2018 reported on "Turning Point USA's blooming romance with the alt-right," writing that TPUSA is "attractive to neo-Nazis and the alt-right."

"It’s not difficult to find connections between TPUSA and explicit bigoted discrimination,' the SPLC added.

The Anti-Defamation League says "TPUSA’s leadership and activists have made multiple racist or bigoted comments and have been linked to a variety of extremists."

Former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer also expressed anger, about the show's "message."

For those who didn't see the halftime show, former San Diego Union-Tribune online news director offered this:

Many on social media took Kirk's and Spicer's complaints as racism.

