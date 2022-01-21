‘Ginni Thomas is behaving horribly’ — and harming the Supreme Court: expert

Ginni Thomas was called out by multiple legal experts in a New Yorker story by Jane Mayer.

"Last fall, Justice Clarence Thomas, in an address at Notre Dame, accused the media of spreading the false notion that the Justices are merely politicians in robes. Such criticism, he said, 'makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference,' adding, 'They think you become like a politician!' The claim that the Justices’ opinions are politically neutral is becoming increasingly hard to accept, especially from Thomas, whose wife, Virginia (Ginni) Thomas, is a vocal right-wing activist," Mayer reported.

Mayer interviewed NYU Law professor and judicial ethicist Stephen Gillers.

“I think Ginni Thomas is behaving horribly, and she’s hurt the Supreme Court and the administration of justice. It’s reprehensible. If you could take a secret poll of the other eight Justices, I have no doubt that they are appalled by Virginia Thomas’s behavior," Gillers explained.

Gillers said it comes down to an appearance of impropriety.

“It doesn’t require an actual conflict. The reason we use an appearance test is because we say the appearance of justice is as important as the fact of justice itself," he explained.

Fordham legal ethics professor Bruce Green said the appearance “is awful—they look like a mom-and-pop political-hack group, where she does the political stuff and he does the judging.”

Former ethics czar Norm Eisen said “it is hard to understand how Justice Thomas can be impartial when hearing cases related to the upheaval on January 6th, in light of his wife’s documented affiliation with January 6th instigators and Stop the Steal organizers.”

“Justice Thomas should recuse himself, given his wife’s interests in the outcome of these cases," Eisen said.

