‘What really matters’ in the Ginni and Clarence Thomas scandal: CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin

On CNN Friday, chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin tore into Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for continuing to rule on election matters as his wife was in contact with Trump allies strategizing over how to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.

"Jeffrey, the Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell, reacted to this controversy just now with a statement... "Justice Thomas is a great American and outstanding justice. I have total confidence in his brilliance and impartiality in every aspect of his work,'" said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "What's your reaction?"

"Democrats and Republicans see the Supreme Court very differently, and that certainly goes for Justice Thomas," said Toobin. "The text that Ginni Thomas sent to Mark Meadows have to be seen to be believed. They are so extreme, so outrageous, calling for Joe Biden and his family to be sent to prison in Guantanomo. You have the wife of a Supreme Court justice deeply engaged in the January 6th aftermath, at the same time that Justice Thomas is ruling on cases that involve the election controversy. That's what really matters about all this."

"The problem for resolving this is the Supreme Court has exempted its justices from the code of conduct that applies to all other federal judges, so there is really nothing to do except for impeachment and that's not going to happen."

Watch below: