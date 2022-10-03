Ginni Thomas has become a 'one-woman constitutional crisis': columnist

When Ginni Thomas met with members of the January 6 select committee in late September, she reiterated her false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. The far-right activist and conspiracy theorist, who is married to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has said that the Thomases don’t discuss their work at home — a claim that liberal Times opinion columnist Charles Blow finds hard to believe.

In his October 2 column, Blow lays out some reasons why together, the Thomases pose a major threat to the wellbeing of U.S. democracy.

“Clarence and Virginia Ginni Thomas don’t discuss their dueling efforts to destroy our democracy when they come home from a day of wreaking havoc,” Blow writes. “That’s what Ms. Thomas, a conservative activist and an adherent to the lie that Donald Trump won the last election, wants us to believe…. I don’t believe that any more than I believe Trump can declassify documents with his mind.”

Blow continues, “Why does this matter? Because Ms. Thomas pressed the White House and various state legislators to overturn the 2020 election, and her husband has refused to recuse himself from election-related cases. In fact, Justice Thomas was the Supreme Court’s lone dissent when it rejected Trump’s efforts to withhold documents from the January 6 committee.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York City has called for Justice Thomas to be impeached; as she sees it, it is an egregious conflict of interest for a Supreme Court justice to be married to someone who tried to overturn the results of a presidential election based on a false premise.

“Ms. Thomas didn’t just encourage people to overturn the election; she was at the Stop the Steal rally from which the insurrection sprang on January 6, although she told The Washington Free Beacon that she returned home before Trump took the stage,” Blow writes. “In other words, Ms. Thomas is a one-woman constitutional crisis. According to The New York Times, during her testimony before the committee, Ms. Thomas repeated her assertion that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.”

Blow adds, “That is a lie. She knows it, and we know it. Because she is repeating this lie, I can’t believe anything she says without proof. Therefore, her claim that she never discussed her election subversion activities with her husband rings hollow…. The major issue remains: The wife of a Supreme Court justice has been actively engaged in trying to overturn an election, and the justice won’t recuse himself from any cases related to that issue. They are Mr. and Mrs. Mutiny.”