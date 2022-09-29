Ginni Thomas to appear before Jan. 6 Committee on 'voluntary basis' this week: Bennie Thompson

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is set to appear before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots this week.

As reported by The Guardian's Hugo Lowell, Rep. Bennie Thompson (R-MS) confirmed that Thomas is appearing before the committee on a "voluntary basis" and he said that she will not be under penalty of perjury during her testimony.

Thomas has come under scrutiny over her efforts to lobby Republican lawmakers in key swing states to throw out certified vote totals from the 2020 presidential election in order to keep former President Donald Trump in power.

In an email sent to Republicans in Arizona, for example, Thomas urged state legislators to "please stand strong in the face of media and political pressure... and then please take action to ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen for our state."