Ginni Thomas’ texts offer a ‘breathtaking’ glimpse into the mind of a radicalized Trump fan: columnist
Flikr

Tens of millions of people in the United States - and around the world - have swallowed former President Donald Trump's "Big Lie" about the 2020 presidential election hook, line and sinker. As CBS News and Washington Post recent revelations show, few in that cabal were more active than Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Politico founding editor John Harris has a theory as to why Ginni Thomas encouraged Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to push so hard to get former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election results. She actually believes it.

Despite the fact that Ginni Thomas could have accessed any number of credible, legitimate news accounts of voting in the 2020 election and concluded it wasn't rigged against Trump, she chose not to do, Harris writes.

"Thomas has seen the comprehensive and credible news coverage making clear that Donald Trump has no legitimate basis for his claims of a stolen election and simply doesn’t believe it. Thomas’ fervid text messages to then-Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and others, urging vigorous efforts to halt Biden’s ascension to the presidency and keep the incumbent in place, have some evidentiary value to the House’s select Jan. 6 committee as it develops a chronology of events leading to the deadly mayhem on Capitol Hill."

WATCH: Trump's power over GOP could disappear in just four months: MSNBC analysts

Harris also notes that the Thomas texts, however, are far more revelatory as psychological disclosures — and provide "a breathtaking window into the mind of a Trump believer."

"Whatever one thinks about Ginni Thomas," he writes, "the texts are the work of someone who believes she is a truth-teller, not a liar. “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!,” Thomas wrote Meadows. “You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

His conclusion: "It’s apparent this mindset is also the vehicle by which other players — including many who, unlike Thomas, really do know that claims of a stolen election, as opposed to one their side lost, are false — manage to avoid a damning self-appraisal that they are dishonest, unprincipled people."

SmartNews