‘We were a family’: Clarence Thomas bemoans lost trust at the Supreme Court

Controversial Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas complained that a draft decision overturning the right to abortion was leaked
Thomas made his remarks at the Old Parkland Conference, where he was interviewed by torture memo author John Yoo, Politico reported.
“When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder,” Thomas said. “It’s kind of like infidelity that you can explain it, but you can’t undo it.”
Thomas missed a past era on the court.
“This is not the court of that era,” said Thomas, who was confirmed in 1991. “I sat with Ruth Ginsburg for almost 30 years and she was actually an easy colleague to deal with. ... We may have been a dysfunctional family, but we were a family.”
He also complained about women's rights activists protesting at the homes of Supreme Court Justices.
“You would never visit Supreme Court justice[s’] houses when things didn’t go our way,” Thomas said. “We didn’t throw temper tantrums. ... It is incumbent on us to always act appropriately and not to repay tit for tat.”
Read the full report.