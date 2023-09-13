Jan 6 riot suspect takes incumbent mayor to recount in Connecticut GOP primary

A race between an incumbent mayor and a Republican Party-backed challenger who is also a Jan. 6 defendant is set to go to a primary recount in Connecticut, the Associated Press reported.

Races in the state that are decided by less than 20 votes trigger an automatic recount.

Gino DiGiovanni Jr., a town alderman, is challenging Mayor Richard Dziekan in Derby. DiGiovanni was arrested on Aug. 15 but went ahead with his campaign anyway. His alleged involvement in the Capitol insurrection also didn't cost him the backing of the party, which endorsed him over Dziekan, who didn't seek its backing.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Dziekan secured 192 votes in the primary, while DiGiovanni won 202.

Dziekan had said it was up to the voters to decide if accusations against his challenger would affect their vote. “When an individual is observed potentially breaking the law, they can expect to be called upon to account for their actions," he said.

READ MORE: Trump rants about Michael Jackson and 'stupid' decision to sell Panama Canal in early morning post

Dziekan said he will appear on the November ballot as a non-affiliated candidate regardless of the primary's results.