Girlfriend of rapper 6ix9ine arrested, accused of punching him at a chic Miami restaurant
American rapper Tekashi 6 ix9ine cheers on the New York Mets during a game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on Aug. 3, 2021, in Miami. - Eric Espada/Getty Images North America/TNS

MIAMI — The girlfriend of the rapper best known as Tekashi69 has been arrested on suspicion of punching him during an argument at a swank Miami restaurant. Rachel Wattley, 25, was arrested early Monday and charged with misdemeanor battery. She remained jailed as of Monday morning. The tattooed Brooklyn rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is known on stage as 6ix9ine, and was formerly called Tekashi69. According to a police report, an off-duty Miami police officer saw Wattley and her boyfriend being escorted out of Kiki on the River, a chic Greek eatery on the Miami river. He saw them ...