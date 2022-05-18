Crowd goes wild as Gisele Fetterman takes the stage after husband’s victory in Pennsylvania primary

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman did not attend his election night victory party as he remained in the hospital after suffering a stroke and having a pacemaker implanted, but his supporters were greeted by his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman.

After networks had called the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, Pennsylvania's second lady took the stage to loud applause.

In the Republican primary, David McCormick was leading Dr. Mehmet Oz, who was endorsed by Donald Trump. Kathy Barnette was trailing in third place, as of this writing.

"Fetterman’s success defies easy categorization at a time when Democrats are desperate to identify what sort of candidate can prevail amid their president’s relative unpopularity. Much of that sorting has been about where the ideal candidate sits on the progressive-to-moderate spectrum — with all parties involved, unsurprisingly, arguing that the ideology they prefer on policy grounds is also the one that’s most politically expedient. Fetterman, who has advanced degrees from Harvard but also a Carhartt aesthetic that’s backed by earned credibility among working-class voters, doesn’t neatly fit on that spectrum. And on Tuesday, Pennsylvania’s primary voters picked someone who’s neither a Republican-lite nor a progressive acolyte," Kara Voght reported for Rolling Stone magazine.

Fetterman prevailed over Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA).

"He endorsed Bernie Sanders in 2016 and used his perch as lieutenant governor to hold a 67-county listening tour on legalizing marijuana. Some of that has to do with his aesthetics: The media can’t resist gawking at his 6-foot-9 stature, tattooed, bald, bearded, and often bedecked in a hoodie, black Sketcher sneakers, and baggy gym shorts that fall past his knees (not a “well-pressed khaki” in sight). In addition to the politician uniform, Fetterman also eschewed most other campaign rituals, declining, for example, to seek endorsements from his fellow state lawmakers," Voght noted.

Gisele said her husband would fight for the people like he fights for his family, CBS News correspondent Adam Brewster reported.

"He did it in Braddock, he did it in Harrisburg and now he’s going to do the same thing in Washington," she said.

“This race we’re running is a race for the future,” she said. “It’s a race for every job that has been lost, every factory that has been closed, every cost that has been rising, every worker that can’t keep up. It’s a race for a better Pennsylvania.”





