‘Way beyond probable cause’: Legal experts weigh in on stunning Giuliani raid
Legal experts are weighing in on the bombshell news that federal agents on Wednesday raided former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani's home and office in New York City. The New York Times, which broke the news, says the execution of the search warrants are linked to the investigation into the former New York City mayor's activities in Ukraine.

George Conway, noted attorney and spouse to former Counselor to President Trump says the bar for a search warrant for Giuliani had to be extremely high:

Conway was responding to remarks from Richard Signorelli, a former Asst. U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York (SDNY), who also said:

LA Times Legal Affairs Columnist and former US Attorney Harry Littman says Attorney General Merick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco had to have signed off on the search warrant applications:

Former Dept. of Justice Inspector General:

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti says the fact that the DOJ raided Giuliani's home "indicates that the criminal investigation of Giuliani is very far along."

He notes that, based on the Times' reporting, "senior political appointees in the Trump Justice Department sought to block these warrants."

And more:

NBC News and MSNBC Legal Contributor:

Conway also, with his typical sense of humor, "responded" to an old Giuliani tweet: