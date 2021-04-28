‘Way beyond probable cause’: Legal experts weigh in on stunning Giuliani raid

Legal experts are weighing in on the bombshell news that federal agents on Wednesday raided former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani's home and office in New York City. The New York Times, which broke the news, says the execution of the search warrants are linked to the investigation into the former New York City mayor's activities in Ukraine.

George Conway, noted attorney and spouse to former Counselor to President Trump says the bar for a search warrant for Giuliani had to be extremely high:

This is such an important point. The predicate for this search of the premises of a lawyer who represented a president must, as a practical matter, go way beyond probable cause. https://t.co/NZbE8SdcFb

— George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 28, 2021

Conway was responding to remarks from Richard Signorelli, a former Asst. U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York (SDNY), who also said:

As Chuck Rosenberg is making clear right now on @mitchellreports, the staleness doctrine requires the feds to have probable cause that evidence of criminality can be found in the electronic devices/apt/office, at the present time, though they can also go way back in time too.

— Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) April 28, 2021

LA Times Legal Affairs Columnist and former US Attorney Harry Littman says Attorney General Merick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco had to have signed off on the search warrant applications:

Former Dept. of Justice Inspector General:

I doubt this has ever happened before — a former US Attorney having his residence searched in an investigation conducted by the office he once headed. A judge had to conclude that there was probable cause that evidence of crime(s) would be found there. https://t.co/i4lgrjrSxP

— Michael R. Bromwich (@mrbromwich) April 28, 2021

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti says the fact that the DOJ raided Giuliani's home "indicates that the criminal investigation of Giuliani is very far along."

He notes that, based on the Times' reporting, "senior political appointees in the Trump Justice Department sought to block these warrants."

And more:

10/ So one interesting aspect of this investigation is that it is related to the first impeachment inquiry. The Trump White House's efforts to obstruct that inquiry, while unlikely to be chargeable, may have been meant in part to stymie an investigation of Giuliani. /end

— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) April 28, 2021

NBC News and MSNBC Legal Contributor:

The fact that Rudy is a lawyer and a judge signed off on this search warrant is HUGE. Can you imagine what kind of information was included in that warrant to support obtaining it?

— Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) April 28, 2021

Conway also, with his typical sense of humor, "responded" to an old Giuliani tweet:

are in deep, deep s**t https://t.co/O9VwaNLLtn

— George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 28, 2021