Rudy Giuliani threatened with jail over missing divorce paperwork
Rudy Giuliani leaves court in Manhattan on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. - Liam Quigley/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — The tough-talking former mayor who made his name putting lawbreakers in jail ran up against a tough-talking judge who’s ready to do the same — to him. Rudy Giuliani has been warned: either produce the records of payments he says he made to his ex-wife or expect a deputy to haul him away. “I mean, the sheriff is on notice to come at a moment’s notice,” Manhattan Civil Court Judge Michael Katz said Friday. “This is a very serious matter.” Katz had already ordered the former mayor and presidential adviser to pay ex-wife Judith Nathan $235,000 as part of their 2019 divorce settlement. G...