WATCH: GOP lawmaker refuses to say if he's been vaccinated because 'I don't like taking sides'

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) this week denounced plans for companies to mandate vaccinations for their employees -- but then wouldn't tell a reporter if he personally had been vaccinated.

Local news station WKOW reports that Grothman falsely claimed that the vaccine was "experimental" despite having been proven to be safe and effective at protecting people against a disease that so far has killed 600,000 Americans.

"I think, particularly as this vaccine is still experimental, I don't like the idea of forcing people, to keep their job, to do something they are opposed to," he said.

Grothman acknowledged that "I think there's unquestionably, particularly, the older people benefits to the vaccine," but then said he was "not going to play doctor to everybody in Dane County tonight."

Grothman then started to walk away from the interview after being asked if he'd been vaccinated while only saying that, "I don't like to get into taking sides on it."

