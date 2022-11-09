GOP's Glenn Youngkin apologizes to Nancy Pelosi for remark about her husband's attack

Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin sent a handwritten note to United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) on Wednesday apologizing for remarks that he made about the attempted assassination of her husband Paul with a hammer inside their San Francisco home on the evening of Thursday, October 28th.

“Speaker Pelosi’s husband had a break-in last night in their house, and he was assaulted. There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re gonna send her back to be with him in California," Youngkin said at a campaign rally the next day in Stafford, Virginia for GOP congressional candidate Yelsi Vega. "That’s what we’re going to go do.”

Vega lost her race – one of the most expensive in this year's midterm cycle – to Democratic challenger Abigail Spanberger, who was endorsed by outgoing Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming. Cheney is the co-chair of the bipartisan House Select Committee investigating the January 6th, 2021 Capitol insurrection.

According to The Washington Post, "Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill confirmed that she received the letter, which was postmarked November 1st. He provided no further details, but said Pelosi had accepted the apology."

The paper also got a text message from Youngkin's spokesperson with a statement that the governor purportedly gave in an as-yet unaired television interview.

“My full intention on my comments was to categorically state that violence and the kind of violence that was perpetrated against Speaker Pelosi’s husband is not just unacceptable, it’s atrocious," Youngkin was quoted as saying. "And I didn’t do a great job with that. And so listen, it was a personal note and it was one between me and the speaker, just to reflect those sentiments.”

Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman was the first to report on the letter.