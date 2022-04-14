Virginia Dem Delegate questions why Republican governor would cut legislation by $1
Glenn Youngkin on Facebook.

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin closed his first legislative session vetoing 26 bills proposed by Democrats, some of which were passed with bipartisan support.

While Democrats in the state were upset by the vetoes, there was one particular veto that is making them scratch their heads.

Virginia state Delegate Wendy Gooditis, a Democrat, tweeted about a recent decision by Youngkin over financial compensation from the state of Virginia to a man who was falsely imprisoned

A 2020 study revealed details about the compensation of wrongfully convicted people in the state. Virginia and 34 other states, along with Washington, D.C., and the federal government, have laws to compensate those who were proven innocent after the fact.

Delegate Rip Sullivan was the one who sponsored the bill for a settlement for Lamar Barnes, who was sentenced to life in prison plus 28 years after being convicted in the Circuit Court of the City of Portsmouth on August 1, 2003, of first degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He never committed those crimes.

The bill was nothing more than a budget allocation that would have appropriated $1,097,980.02 from the general fund of the state treasury. Youngkin wants to kill the bill and give the compensation of $1,097,979.02 to Mr. Barnes.

"It’s not clear to me why the governor thinks that he’s got the monopoly of what’s right for Virginia when these bills have already been vetted by bipartisan majorities," Politico quoted Democratic Sen. Scott Surovell.

Another of the bills, for example, would prohibit large semi-trucks from using cruise control while it's snowing.

