GOP's Glenn Youngkin to campaign for governor candidate known for racist remarks
Shutterstock.

Virginian Gov. Glenn Youngkin will travel to Maine this week to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage, who has a history of making racially insensitive comments, The Washington Post reports.

Back in 2016, LePage falsely claimed that 90 percent of people arrested for drug-trafficking in the overwhelmingly White state of Maine were Black or Hispanic. He also called Black and Hispanic people “the enemy” and said out-of-state drug traffickers passing through Maine "impregnate"a young White girl before they leave.”

Those comments coupled with another comment he made where he said he'd like to kill a Democratic lawmaker in a duel has caused lawmakers from both parties to question his fitness for office.

"Youngkin is scheduled to headline a LePage fundraiser in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, as Virginia’s General Assembly convenes for a one-day special session to select a handful of local judges and possibly a member of the State Corporation Commission," The Post reports. "LePage, who racked up substantial policy wins as governor despite repeated controversies, is seeking to unseat Gov. Janet Mills (D). The race is expected to be competitive."


