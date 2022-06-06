One more active shooter over the weekend — this one at a North Carolina hospital

Cable news spent the evening marveling at the shocking number of mass shootings over the weekend. Thus far, there were dead in mass shootings that took place in Philadelphia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Michigan.
By Sunday evening, another shooting was added to the list, said CBS17.
Luckily, this time, it was only one person shot in a Goldsboro, North Carolina hospital, but it led to a lockdown due to an "active shooter incident," Joel Gillie, spokesman for Wayne County, told the media.
“The suspect fled the scene after the shooting,” Gillie said in a release. They also added that the shooting was related to a "domestic" matter. Domestic matters actually mean domestic violence.
They're aware of the person's identity but he still hasn't been found.
The woman he shot was hurt, but her injuries weren't life-threatening.