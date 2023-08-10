'Gonna end this family grift': Christie hits Trump over Kushner-Saudi relationship

Former New Jersey governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie railed against thrice-indicted ex-President Donald Trump for employing members of his family at the White House and suggested that there was a corrupt motive for Trump having then-Oval Office strategist Jared Kushner represent the United States government to other countries.

"Why would you send Jared Kushner to the Middle East when you have Rex Tillerson and Mike Pompeo as secretary of state? Two incredibly accomplished men. You send him why? We found out the answer six months after he left office. $2 billion from the Saudis to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. $2 billion," Christie told an audience of his GOP primary supporters. "And because he did all this and more, he's normalizing this conduct and now we have another president who's doing exactly the same thing and allowing Hunter Biden to run roughshod making money from foreign governments and selling access to Joe Biden."

Republicans in the House of Representatives, despite conducting a months-long investigation into Hunter Biden's alleged influence peddling, have admittedly not produced direct evidence that President Joe Biden personally profited or that his policies have been extensions of his son's business relationships.

Nonetheless, Christie pledged that if elected he would forbid his relatives from invoking his role as commander-in-chief to boost their professional profiles.

"I got asked today by some reporter, 'What would you do to make sure that didn't happen?' The easy answer would be, don't let my family anywhere near the White House after I win," Christie said. "But that's not what I would do because I'm a leader and my family respects me and I respect them. And I'd look everyone in the eye and say, 'Nobody gets a job in this government and nobody makes any money off of what I'm doing for the American people.' That will be the rule of my administration. I'm gonna end this family grift that's going on."

Christie added that "We are not a third-world republic. We are the United States of America, and it's time for Donald Trump's family to get off the public doll and go back to New York where they belong."

