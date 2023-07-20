(Reuters) - Google is exploring using artificial intelligence tools to write news articles and is in talks with news organizations to use the tools to assist journalists, a company spokesperson said late on Wednesday. The spokesperson did not name the publishers, but the New York Times reported that Google has held discussions with the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal-owner News Corp and even the New York Times, among others. These AI tools could assist journalists with options for headlines or different writing styles, for instance, in a way that "enhances their work and productivity,...
Google explores AI tools for journalists, in talks with publishers: spokesperson
July 20, 2023, 1:42 AM ET