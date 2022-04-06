'Shocking': GOP candidate accused of attacking deputy after being arrested for the second time this year

Candidate for the Kentucky House of Representatives, Leanette Lopez, was arrested this Sunday a second time for an alcohol-related incident, the Bowling Green Daily News reports.

Lopez was charged with third-degree assault, a felony offense, and suspicion of drunken driving. Now the local Republican Party is calling on her to suspend her campaign.

"The details surrounding the most recent arrest of Leanette Lopez are shocking and unacceptable," the Warren County Republican Party said in a statement. "She should immediately suspend her candidacy for state representative."

Police were called when someone found Lopez in the driver's seat of her car with a bottle of vodka in her lap. When police arrived, she refused to take a field sobriety test and allegedly became combative with officers, who then forcibly removed her from her vehicle.

Later at the jail, Lopez again refused a sobriety test and continued to be combative. “While jail deputies were placing Lopez into the restraint chair, she grabbed the finger of one of the jail deputies and bent it, causing pain and loss of function of her finger temporarily,” a police citation said. She was later was released on a $5,000 cash bond.

Lopez was previously arrested on Feb. 27 on a charge of alcohol intoxication in a public place.