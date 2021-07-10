'Dumbest thing ever': RNC's attack on Joe Biden's signature hilariously backfires
Official White House photo by Adam Schultz.

The Republican National Committee's latest attack on President Joe Biden fell completely flat on Friday.

"Joe Biden says the length of Barack Obama's signature is shorter than his. Obama's is 3 letters longer," the RNC argued on Twitter.

Parker Malloy, who writes for The Present Age, noted a fatal flaw in the attack by the RNC's research department.

Molloy noted Obama would sign bills and executive orders "Barack Obama" (11 letters), while the current president signs his name "Joseph R. Biden, Jr." (14 letters).


Molloy wasn't the only one puzzled by the GOP attack. Here's some of what others were saying:













Video SmartNews