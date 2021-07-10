'Dumbest thing ever': RNC's attack on Joe Biden's signature hilariously backfires

The Republican National Committee's latest attack on President Joe Biden fell completely flat on Friday.

"Joe Biden says the length of Barack Obama's signature is shorter than his. Obama's is 3 letters longer," the RNC argued on Twitter.

Parker Malloy, who writes for The Present Age, noted a fatal flaw in the attack by the RNC's research department.

Molloy noted Obama would sign bills and executive orders "Barack Obama" (11 letters), while the current president signs his name "Joseph R. Biden, Jr." (14 letters).





Molloy wasn't the only one puzzled by the GOP attack. Here's some of what others were saying:





Do you know the difference between the number of letters in a signature and the length of a signature?

— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 9, 2021





Is this supposed to be a distraction from the GOP's attempted overthrow of the duly elected government?

— Caroline, A CHRIETSN lady 😷 (@Mattyxy) July 9, 2021





Today I learned that the “RNC Research" section doesn't know that Joe is short for Joseph.

— ⚖️ Reasonably Prudent Person (@mrickanderson) July 9, 2021





counterpoint: what are you even talking about

— Stephen Judkins (@stephenjudkins) July 9, 2021





Nice to see the RNC is up to its usual standards when it comes to honesty.



J-O-S-E-P-H-R-B-I-D-E-N-J-R

B-A-R-A-C-K-O-B-A-M-A

— Dave Hogg ✨ (@stareagle) July 9, 2021









truly the best and brightest you got working for ya over there at the RNC

— sam deutsch (@samdman95) July 9, 2021





Biden is finished. Can't see him recovering from this

— Wild Geerters (@classiclib3ral) July 9, 2021





Oh shit gottem, this is it, you've found the scandal that'll take down the Biden presidency

— Paul Tree (@PaulTree10) July 9, 2021









Okay, but Joseph R. Biden Jr. is longer than Barack Obama. pic.twitter.com/IZndU3BDxp

— Jared Walczak (@JaredWalczak) July 9, 2021



