'It’s a cult': Barr mocked for saying he would vote for a 78 Year old Trump but 79 year old Biden is 'too old'

Bill Barr's reputation restoration tour is not going well, as he undermines what little credibility he once might have had. On Thursday the disgraced former Trump Attorney General told Fox News Joe Biden, who is 79, is too old to be president, but he would vote for Donald Trump, who will be 78 in 2024.
Barr, who is 71, repeatedly has come under fire in recent days for similar remarks surrounding his dogged insistence that despite Trump having displayed a “detachment from reality that was stunning to me,” having “lied about the election,” and “threatened democracy,” yet insisting that he would vote for him for president against anyone running on the Democratic ticket.
On Thursday Barr tried to walk back his insistence he would vote for Tromp if he were the GOP nominee, but acknowledged he would, because "I think the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda."
Asked if he thinks President Biden is "too old to govern," Barr gave a one-word response: "yes," then qualified by saying "people age at direct paces."
After reaffirming that he would vote for Trump -- who will be 78 in 2024 -- if he's the GOP nominee because "the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda," Bill Barr tells Fox News that Joe Biden is "too old to govern" at the age of 78.

Martina Navratilova echoed those remarks: "Once a cult, always a cult."
"Why is 78 too old to lead a country? asked former CIA intelligence officer Aki Peritz. "Isn’t it about competence and character, not the age of your bones?"
New York Times opinion senior staff editor David Swerdlick adds, "the idea that a president who even [says he] made a bogus attempt to overturn an election is the lesser of two evils is quite something."
Former A.G. Barr says people age at different rates (true), but then goes on to allege that President Biden is an "old 78" (he's actually 79 now).
(Gross implication that airs often on this channel)
While Barr is about to turn 72.
You're right, Bill.
Age is just a number.

If you research topic of Christian Nationalism (not to be equated w/Christianity), you'll find various versions of the theme that the "Left" is associated with the Devil/Satan.
Stopping anything by "the Left" by *any means* is seen as divinely inspired.https://t.co/rnuAAO4p1ppic.twitter.com/ekp9FPYT6T

It used to be rare for mail-in ballots to be thrown out in Texas, but thanks to the GOP's new voter suppression law, more than 27,000 of them were flagged for rejection during the state's recent primary election, according to a new analysis published Wednesday by The Associated Press.
For Texans who cast ballots by mail, the initial rejection rate was 17% across 120 counties, based on preliminary figures reported by election officials after votes were counted in the state's March 1 primary. Although Texas has 254 counties, the vast majority of the nearly three million people who participated in the nation's first primary of 2022 reside in the 120 counties that provided early data.
AP reported:
For now, the numbers do not represent how many Texas ballots were effectively thrown out. Voters had until Monday to "fix" rejected mail ballots, which in most cases meant providing identification that is now required under a sweeping law signed last fall by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. New requirements include listing an identification number—either a driver's license or a Social Security number—on the ballot's carrier envelope. That number must match the county's records. If a ballot is rejected, voters could add an ID number via an online ballot tracking system, go to the county's election offices and fix the problem in person, or vote with a provisional ballot on election day. County election officers say they worked feverishly to contact those voters in time, in many cases successfully, and a full and final tally of rejected ballots in Texas is expected to come into focus in the coming days.
Even if the final number of discounted votes turns out to be lower, Texas is on pace to significantly exceed previous mail-in ballot rejection rates. Roughly 8,300 mail-in ballots out of nearly one million—less than 1% of the statewide total—were rejected in Texas during the 2020 general election, according to the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission.
After Abbott signed Senate Bill 1 into law in September, rights groups took legal action, arguing that the sweeping changes—including new ID requirements for mail-in ballots, a ban on drive-thru voting, and limits on counties' ability to expand voting options—would disproportionately impact the poor, the elderly, people with disabilities, and people of color in Texas, which already had some of the nation's most restrictive voting rules.
President Joe Biden's Justice Department also filed a lawsuit alleging that the new restrictions violate the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act.
Although parts of S.B. 1 have been temporarily blocked in the courts, much of the Texas GOP's anti-democracy law is now in effect.
Marc Elias, the founder of Democracy Docket, called the law's results—long predicted but now coming into clear view—"shameful."
While 75-year-old Pamiel Gaskin of Houston said that she was finally able to vote successfully after "three tries and 28 days," AP reported that hundreds of mail-in ballots "have been disqualified for good."
"Along the Texas border, El Paso County reported that 725 mail ballots were officially rejected and not counted after a final canvass Monday—about 16% of all such ballots cast," noted the newspaper. "In the booming suburbs of Austin, Williamson County had a final number of 521 rejected ballots, nearly evenly split evenly between Republican and Democratic primary voters."
"Some rejected mail voters could have casted a ballot in person later," AP added. "Antonio Riveria, El Paso County's assistant elections administrator, said Wednesday that number is unknown in his office. But they typically reject significantly fewer mail ballots."
"The high rates of mail-in ballot rejections are hurting all voters across the state, especially the elderly and Texans with disabilities."
"It's a lot less. Maybe 10," said Riveria.
While thousands of mail-in ballots in Houston-area Harris County and other jurisdictions with significant percentages of Democratic voters have been flagged, mail-in ballot rejection rates are also substantial in heavily Republican counties carried by former President Donald Trump.
Texas House Democrats said Thursday on social media that "the high rates of mail-in ballot rejections are hurting all voters across the state, especially the elderly and Texans with disabilities."
"Many lost out on their opportunity to vote altogether under the new GOP-led restrictions," said the lawmakers. "Democrats warned Republicans that S.B. 1 would disenfranchise voters, but they didn't care. We will continue to push back against these anti-voter policies, and make sure every election is free and fair."
Democratic lawmakers in Texas fought valiantly to prevent their Republican counterparts and Abbott from enacting draconian voter restrictions in the first place, postponing votes on S.B. 1 multiple times by leaving the state.
While in Washington, D.C., they begged congressional Democrats to repeal the filibuster and pass federal voting rights protections, but corporate-backed Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) refused—choosing instead to preserve the 60-vote rule that gives the Senate's GOP minority veto power over most legislation.
Texas' first-in-the-nation primary gave the first glimpse and fullest picture to date of how state-level Republican lawmakers' far-reaching assault on the franchise—which includes map-rigging, new voter identification laws, and reductions in early voting and polling places and hours—is making it harder for Americans to vote.
According to the Brennan Center for Justice, GOP-controlled Legislatures in at least 19 states passed 34 laws curbing voting access in 2021—a "tidal wave" of voter suppression that shows no sign of slowing down as the nation heads into the 2022 midterms and, before too long, campaigns for the 2024 general election.
As of January 14, "legislators in at least 27 states have introduced, pre-filed, or carried over 250 bills with restrictive provisions," according to the Brennan Center's latest tally.
The Republican Party's attack on democracy has been fueled by an avalanche of lies about voter fraud and a stolen election repeated ad nauseam by Trump and other right-wing figures.
Voting rights advocates have argued that the best way to counter GOP voter suppression efforts is by passing two pieces of federal legislation—the Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Those bills have stalled in the Senate, however, due to the opposition of every Republican, Manchin, and Sinema.
In response to the AP's new report, journalist Jordan Zakarin asked, "How can anyone say we're defending democracy abroad if we're letting it be dismantled at home?"
WASHINGTON — Republicans and Democrats in Congress can agree on sleep, or more precisely, the inconvenience of losing or gaining an hour of it each year thanks to going on and off daylight saving time.
“I believe that any justifications for springing forward and falling back are either outdated or are outweighed by the serious health and economic impacts we now know are associated with the time changes,” U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Frank Pallone of New Jersey said this week.
As Americans prepare to adjust their clocks this weekend for daylight saving time, lawmakers at an Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on Wednesday assembled a panel of experts to discuss the health, energy and economic impacts of the shift twice a year.
Congress would have to authorize a change in federal law to allow permanent daylight saving time, but it’s not clear there is the momentum to do that.
“Darkness kills and sunshine saves,” Steve Calandrillo, a law professor from the University of Washington, said at the hearing.
He advocated for a permanent change to daylight saving time, arguing that having one more hour of sunlight in the evening would reduce crime, decrease fatal car accidents, save energy and improve heath.
A study by researchers at Rutgers found that nearly 350 lives would be saved by moving to permanent daylight saving time year round.
Stop switching
Some lawmakers couldn’t decide if they wanted daylight saving time or standard time, but they all agreed that it was archaic for the United States to keep switching back and forth.
Lawmakers from Florida were adamant that an extra hour of daylight, would be beneficial for health, the economy and for schools. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican, has introduced legislation that would make daylight saving time permanent, and similar legislation is pending in the House.
“Coming from the Sunshine State, we value sunshine for our quality of life, recreation and our tourism economy,” Rep. Darren Soto, a Florida Democrat, said.
Daylight saving time was used as an energy-saving measure during various points in U.S. history, such as World War I, and has become a permanent fixture since the energy crisis of the 1970s.
Under federal law, states can opt out and remain on standard time, but are not allowed to change to daylight saving time.
In the last four years, 18 states have enacted or passed measures to provide for year-round daylight saving time, but without congressional approval, they can’t adopt those changes.
Iowa’s state House recently passed a bill that would put the state on daylight saving time, pending federal action.
Two states have passed measures to stay on standard time — Arizona and Hawaii.
Rep. Debbie Lesko, an Arizona Republican, said her state has been on standard time for nearly 40 years. She asked one of the witnesses, Dr. Beth Malow, a professor of neurology and pediatrics at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, if she knew of any studies on the health benefits for Arizonans who are used to living on standard time.
Malow, who is also the director of the Vanderbilt Sleep Division, said she was not aware of any, but advocated for a permanent standard time.
“Please don’t mess with Arizona, we’ve been doing this for 40 years,” Lesko said to her colleagues. “Anytime you change anything to Arizona, Arizonans will be upset.”
Republicans object to topic
Rep. Fred Upton, a Michigan Republican, said he believed it should be up to the states if they want to move to daylight saving time, but he also expressed frustration for having the hearing in the first place. He said he believed the panel should be focusing on America’s energy independence after Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
A handful of Republicans on the panel agreed and argued that they should be focusing their time on helping Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.
Rep. Bob Latta, an Ohio Republican, said the last time he got a complaint from his constituents about daylight saving time was in 2020 and said that his constituents were worried about the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
“Other things we should be talking about is American energy independence,” Latta said.
Reps. Neal Dunn, a Florida Republican, and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Washington Republican, raised similar points.
The top GOP lawmaker on the panel, Gus Bilirakis of Florida, discussed the health effects of switching back and forth and said he is concerned about children going to school in the dark if Congress did move to make daylight saving time permanent.
Calandrillo said that as a parent of four young children, he did also not want them to go to school in the dark and suggested that schools start later, so children can get adequate sleep.
Bilirakis agreed and said that he felt his kids going to school around 7 a.m. was “too early,” and was open to the idea of giving schools flexibility to change their start times.
Malow agreed that starting school later could help children, particularly teens who are going through puberty, which can affect their sleep schedules.
“Bright light in the morning is a piece of the puzzle that will help our kids get more sleep,” she said.
Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat, asked Malow to explain the effect sleep deprivation has on overall health.
“When we’re not sleeping well, it has a whole host of ramifications,” Malow said. “Obesity, diabetes, heart disease, even cancer and Alzheimer disease is linked to either sleep loss or that circadian misalignment.”
Shortly after Donald Trump took office, advisor Kellyanne Conway was widely mocked after snapping at "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd and claiming that White House press secretary Sean Spicer's lies were simply "alternative facts."
"Don't be so overly dramatic about it, Chuck," Conway begged. "They're saying it's a falsehood and our press secretary, Sean Spicer, gave alternative facts to that."
"Wait a minute," Todd interjected. "Alternative facts! Four of the five facts that he uttered were just not true. Alternative facts are not facts, they're falsehoods."
Now the Republican strategist is complaining that it's actually the Biden administration that can't be trusted.
During an interview with Fox News personality Laura Ingraham, said current White House press secretary Jen Psaki and the administration have "lost credibility."
"You know, Laura, I like to say Democrats don't have — this administration doesn't have a messaging problem, they have a fact problem," Conway said.
Kellyanne claims Biden and Psaki have lost their credibility and says they have a fact problem