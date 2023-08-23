Win McNamee/Getty Images
Donald Trump assailed Fox News Wednesday just hours before the conservative network was scheduled to broadcast the first Republican presidential debate of the 2024 campaign.
The former president in an all-caps post on his Truth Social website described Fox host Brit Hume as “delusional” and his colleague Bret Baier a “RINO.”
“I AM LEADING BIDEN IN ALMOST ALL POLLS! LEADING REPUBLICANS BY 50 POINTS,” he wrote.
“FOX NEWS REFUSES TO POST OR DISCUSS. BRIT HUME, WORKING WITH RINO BRET BAIER, IS DELUSIONAL!!!”
Earlier in the day, Trump was teasing an interview with Tucker Carlson that will be released at the beginning of the first GOP debate.