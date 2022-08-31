GOP legends urge judge to reject Trump’s Mar-a-Lago special master

Prominent establishment Republicans filed an amicus brief on Tuesday urging federal Judge Aileen Cannon to reject Donald Trump's efforts to appoint a special master to review the documents recovered at Mar-a-Lago after the FBI executed a search warrant.

The friend of the court filing was submitted by Bill Weld, the former governor of Massachusetts who was assistant attorney general for the criminal division in the Reagan administration and former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman," Reuters justice correspondent Sarah Lynch reported. "It was also signed by former New Jersey Attorney General John Farmer, Jr., who spent 90 minutes as acting governor in 2002."

"Amici all served in Republican administrations and collectively have decades of experience prosecuting cases involving sensitive materials or advising on matters regarding the proper scope of executive power and executive privilege," the group wrote.

"It is clear that there is no legal support for the relief requested by the former President," the group argued.

"The motion should be denied," they concluded.

The filing was also submitted by former acting Attorneys General Stuart Gerson and Peter Keisler. It was also filed by former Deputy AG Donald Ayer and former FBI Assistant Director Greg Bower.

