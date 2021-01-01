The GOP's election lawsuit against Mike Pence revealed lawyers were stumped by Microsoft Word

The Republican Party's final attempt to steal the election has come in the form of a lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence. But it appears the lawsuit almost didn't happen due to Microsoft Word and Google docs.

The new filing spearheaded by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) confessed in the legal text that they were nearly thwarted by formatting issues.

"Plaintiffs have employed a team of lawyers to prepare their responsive brief. During the course of preparation, Plaintiffs' counsel have encountered numerous technical incompatibilities in the software versions between Google Docs and Microsoft Word resulting in editing difficulties and text problems," the court documents said in the "motion to file responsive brief late."

The plaintiffs are working to find a judge that will hand a win to President Donald Trump, but it hasn't worked out so far.

"We continue to hold out hope that there is a federal judge who understands that the fraud that stole this election will mean the end of our republic, and this suit would insure that the Vice-President will only accept electors legitimately and legally elected," Gohmert said in a statement on Monday. "There must be an opportunity for a day in court when fraud was this prevalent."

See the court documents below:



