GOP fake elector has complaint dismissed by Wisconsin judge
Donald Trump (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

A Wisconsin commissioner who has been identified as one of the state's GOP fake electors as part of former President Donald Trump's election day scheme, has had his open records complaint dismissed by a judge on a technicality.

Commissioner Robert Spindell participated in the fake elector scheme and had a lawsuit filed from a Madison-based liberal law firm, Law Forward. While Spindell's participation has been dismissed, the larger lawsuit that states the election commission broke state public records laws from withholding documents is still is an open case.

Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost dismissed the complaint against Spindell, and placed the legal liability with the Wisconsin Elections Commission entity over the individual. Frost's ruling is that the organization has the responsibility to provide documents, no matter what the actions of an individual commissioner.

Law Forward's spokesperson stated their desire to receive the records, regardless of who or what entity is responsible for the documents.

The current allegation against fake electors in the state of Wisconsin is that they tried to cast non-valid electoral college votes for Trump despite the fact that he lost the state to President Joe Biden by over 20,000 votes. The Wisconsin Elections Commission originally sided with Spindell, rejecting a 2022 complaint and stating that any Republicans who were part of the fake elector scheme did not break election laws.

Spindell reviewed the complaint as a commissioner, despite the fact that he participated as one of the fraudulent GOP electors.

