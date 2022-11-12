Trump is being begged to stay away from the Georgia runoff: report

On MSNBC Friday, anchor Ari Melber reported that Republican strategists and officials are desperately warning former President Donald Trump not to interfere in the Georgia Senate runoff between incumbent Democratic Rev. Raphael Warnock and Trump-backed NFL veteran Herschel Walker.

That would include coming to campaign for Walker, who is mired in scandal around his history of secret abortion payments and alleged domestic violence, and failed to win a plurality in the first round — but also even announcing a candidacy for president in 2024 during the runoff period, which Republicans fear could step on the race.

"You have Georgia headed to the second runoff," said Melber. "This is a state where Trump's involvement led Republicans to lose the presidential cycle and the Senate race last cycle. You have this celebrity-style candidate in Herschel Walker. He definitely faces a rough road and Trump's own allies are acknowledging the obvious. His presence as a candidate makes losses probably more likely in Georgia." Melber then played clips of Republicans agreeing.

"I'm advising the president to hold off [declaring his campaign] until after the Georgia race," said former Trump strategist Jason Miller in one clip. "I think it probably is better if he holds off for a little while," said former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee. "I think he needs to put it on pause, absolutely. Look, he'll make that decision. He'll make his own decision," said former Trump communications official Kayleigh McEnany," adding, "I think we've got to make strategic calculations. Governor DeSantis, I think he should be welcomed to the state given what happened last night. You've got to look at the realities on the ground."

"You got to look at realities. You've got to make strategic calculations," Melber echoed. "You don't have to be an expert on people who want to stay in Trump's good favor and how they talk to understand there's a lot of world salad there for the fundamental advice: you're unpopular. Please stay out of Georgia while people are still voting. And you had there, what I just listed, one of Trump's most loyal aides acknowledging those facts in that montage we just showed you."

"Republican politicians and aides have famously feared Trump," added Melber. "Many still do. But they also fear the party blowing the next election the way they think it just blew this one. And if you compare the pre and post Tuesday claims by, really, most Republican leaders, a lot of them think they left 40-plus seats on the table."

