'Childish' Republicans shredded for becoming 'Trump's willing hostages' by conservative author

Conservative author Matt Lewis on Thursday ripped the GOP not just for ousting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) but for transforming themselves into former President Donald Trump's "willing hostages."

In his latest Daily Beast column, Lewis commends Cheney for resisting the temptation to simply move on from the deadly Trump-incited riots at the United States Capitol building that were intended to block Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election.

"She is operating under the assumption that her primary responsibility and loyalty is to the country and to the Constitution," writes Lewis. "She knows that the reason Trump always gets away with outrageous things is that people want to move on and not telegraph their impotence. So she won't let them."

Given this, Lewis believes that the GOP's decision to oust Cheney from leadership may mark a point of no return for the party.

"This feels like a big moment," he writes. "For years now, the Republican party has been shifting from a serious and responsible party to a childish and dangerous one, and Cheney's punishment may signal that the transition is complete."

Lewis also believes that Cheney's ouster might cause "some of the remaining Never Trump conservatives who were still desperately clinging to the Party of Reagan" to finally cut bait.

Read the whole column here (subscription required).