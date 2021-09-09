GOP governors throw tantrums after Biden takes action to mandate vaccinations

Multiple Republican governors came to the defense of those who have refused to get vaccinated following President Joe Biden's address to the country announcing new federal steps to control the pandemic.

Biden announced that all employers with over 100 employees must require vaccination or require weekly COVID-19 testing of employees. Biden also announced all federal workers and contractors would need to be vaccinated. And Biden required all 17 million health care workers at facilities receiving federal funding would need to get vaccinated.



Some Republican governors quickly sided with the unvaccinated, even though over 75% of adults have already chosen to get vaccinated.

Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt vowed he would defy the mandates.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, who has one of the nation's lowest vaccination rates, said Biden's actions were "terrifying."

Even though the pandemic is so bad in Idaho that hospitals are rationing care, Gov. Brad Little complained about "government overreach."

Alabama GOP Gov. Kay Ivey called Biden's actions "outrageous."





Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said she trusts that Iowans who have not gotten vaccinated have made the "best health decision for themselves and their families."







Montana Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte said Biden's actions were "unlawful and un-American."

Arkansas GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson said mandates were "not the right answer."

Nebraska GOP Gov. Pete Ricketts said his state will "stand up to President Biden's overreach."







