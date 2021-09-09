GOP governors throw tantrums after Biden takes action to mandate vaccinations

Multiple Republican governors came to the defense of those who have refused to get vaccinated following President Joe Biden's address to the country announcing new federal steps to control the pandemic.
Biden announced that all employers with over 100 employees must require vaccination or require weekly COVID-19 testing of employees. Biden also announced all federal workers and contractors would need to be vaccinated. And Biden required all 17 million health care workers at facilities receiving federal funding would need to get vaccinated.
Some Republican governors quickly sided with the unvaccinated, even though over 75% of adults have already chosen to get vaccinated.
Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt vowed he would defy the mandates.
It is not the government’s role to dictate to private businesses what to do. Once again President Biden is demonst… https://t.co/B08CL1hTxc— Governor Kevin Stitt (@Governor Kevin Stitt) 1631223359.0
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, who has one of the nation's lowest vaccination rates, said Biden's actions were "terrifying."
The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their employment at a private… https://t.co/8TE96tzAQX— Tate Reeves (@Tate Reeves) 1631223585.0
Even though the pandemic is so bad in Idaho that hospitals are rationing care, Gov. Brad Little complained about "government overreach."
I still urge Idahoans to choose safe and effective ways to protect themselves from COVID-19 for the continued healt… https://t.co/85UVT70OTB— Brad Little (@Brad Little) 1631224892.0
Alabama GOP Gov. Kay Ivey called Biden's actions "outrageous."
Once again, @POTUS has missed the mark. His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the co… https://t.co/hEe8nBI8YB— Governor Kay Ivey (@Governor Kay Ivey) 1631225894.0
Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said she trusts that Iowans who have not gotten vaccinated have made the "best health decision for themselves and their families."
President Biden is taking dangerous and unprecedented steps to insert the federal government even further into our… https://t.co/1tyXUbbycl— Gov. Kim Reynolds (@Gov. Kim Reynolds) 1631222353.0
As I’ve said all along, I believe and trust in Iowans to make the best health decisions for themselves and their fa… https://t.co/7m9IhNpsU3— Gov. Kim Reynolds (@Gov. Kim Reynolds) 1631222384.0
Montana Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte said Biden's actions were "unlawful and un-American."
Arkansas GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson said mandates were "not the right answer."
In response to President Biden’s Covid-19 action plan: https://t.co/550XsT704V— Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@Gov. Asa Hutchinson) 1631224198.0
Nebraska GOP Gov. Pete Ricketts said his state will "stand up to President Biden's overreach."
President Biden’s announcement is a stunning violation of personal freedom and abuse of the federal government’s po… https://t.co/Lu9gF1Tymj— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@Gov. Pete Ricketts) 1631224920.0
Nebraska will stand up to President Biden’s overreach, and we will be working with the Attorney General to explore… https://t.co/XkLIDxBSKH— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@Gov. Pete Ricketts) 1631224922.0