GOP is prepared to move on without Lara Trump if she doesn't announce run for open NC Senate seat: report
Shutterstock.com

Former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, has been the subject of speculation over a possible run for North Carolina's open Senate seat -- a possibility that Kellyanne Conway once said would be a "humongous advantage" since her last name is Trump.

But since she hasn't announced a run and has a new gig on Fox News, Republicans are prepared to move on without her, the Charlotte Observer reports, especially since three-term U.S. Rep. Ted Budd is now expressing interesting in running for the seat.

"He's been talking to [Lara Trump]. He hasn't ceded his decision making to her, but if she got in, he wouldn't run," said Michael Luethy, Budd's campaign consultant. "That said, she could get in in October and he could have been running for six months or so. It's been a friendly conversation. He's been trying to give her some space to make up her mind, too, while he's working through his process separately."

According to the Charlotte Observer, Lara Trump's high profile could enable her to enter the race later than other candidates and be competitive. She has until December to decide.