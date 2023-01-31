GOP is ‘stuck in limbo’ – leaving the entire party unhappy: columnist

Ronna McDaniel's defeat of conservative attorney Harmeet Dhillon in the vote for RNC Chair "offered a fascinating glimpse into the state of the party between last year’s midterm elections and the 2024 presidential contest," according to W. James Antle III in a new op-ed for the Washington Examiner.

Antle writes that McDaniel retaining the RNC chair role is an example of how little GOP leadership has changed after the disappointing midterm election results and their inability to properly address the 2024 candidacy of Donald Trump.

"Grassroots conservatives have little faith in the GOP’s governing class to fulfill campaign promises and realize their policy objectives even after winning elections," Antle writes. "But one of the reasons the House Republican majority is small and Democrats still control the Senate is that too few of the candidates who prevailed in the primaries thanks to conservative activists — and, especially, Trump — won their elections."

Antle points out that the RNC and Congress are still led by people who oversaw the "midterm flop."

"The conditions were there for Republicans to do better than they did. In a number of states, exit poll respondents who only somewhat disapproved of Biden turned out to be a key swing vote. In too many Senate races, they swung against the Republican candidate," he writes.

"No faction of the Republican Party is happy. None have yet demonstrated the ability to effect changes that might improve the GOP’s fortunes."

Read the full op-ed over at the Washington Examiner.