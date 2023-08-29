GOP lawmaker arrested again after domestic violence charges: report
Ohio House of Representatives

A Republican state representative in Ohio has been arrested for violating a protective order — while awaiting trial for a prior arrest for domestic violence.

According to Fox 8 News, Rep. Bob Young allegedly breached the order on Saturday, and a warrant was issued Monday, with him being booked into the Summit County Jail hours later, according to jail records.

Young is accused by authorities of striking his wife and attacking his brother during a family dispute at their home, leading to charges of domestic violence and disrupting public services.

Young has since admitted that he "undervalued Christ" on the night he allegedly attacked his family.

Before the arrest, Young, who is on his second term in the Ohio House of Representatives, had cut an ad with the state Republican Party accusing his Democratic opponent, Matt Shaughnessy, of committing domestic violence himself. Shaughnessy, who has never been charged with domestic violence, is currently suing Young for $1 million over the ad.

Despite all of this, Young is resisting calls to resign. While Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens has urged him to step down, other Republican colleagues are sticking by the lawmaker.

