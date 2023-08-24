Republican lawmaker rips House GOP tactics: 'Nobody is paying attention'

A “senior Republican lawmaker” warned members of the House Judiciary and House Oversight committees that “nobody is paying attention” to GOP efforts to divert attention from President Donald Trump’s legal woes “other than the people who are obsessed with Trump,” CNN reports.



According to reporters Annie Grayer and Melanie Zanona, the unnamed lawmaker made the remark in response to tactics by Republican-led committees in the House “to defend the former president and offer up some counter programming amid his mounting legal battles.”



Per CNN:

The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee is expected to open a congressional investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as soon as Thursday, a source tells CNN – the same day former President Donald Trump is slated to surrender at the county jail after being charged for participating in schemes to meddle with Georgia’s 2020 election results.



The committee is expected to ask Willis whether she was coordinating with the Justice Department, which has indicted Trump twice in two separate cases, or used federal dollars to complete her investigation that culminated in the fourth indictment of Trump, the source added.

In tandem with their efforts to investigate Willis, Republican allies of Trump are “also cranking up the heat on their own investigations into the Biden family,” according to CNN.



From the report:

Just this week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy vowed to move ahead with an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden after the House returns from August recess if the Biden administration does not turn over more documents and information related to the Republican led investigations related to Hunter Biden – the strongest sign yet that House Republicans are poised to launch an impeachment inquiry of the president.

But, as Grayer and Zanona note, “not all Republicans have bought into the Trump defensive strategy.”



“There is still some skepticism among more moderate Republicans … about whether they should be trying to intervene in ongoing investigations and whether an impeachment inquiry is warranted,” they write.



Read the full report at CNN.



